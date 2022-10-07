Filing Insurance Claims Months After May Hailstorm



ZANESVILLE, Oh – On May 3rd of this year, severe storms produced significant hail, some golf-ball sized or larger, which caused considerable damage across the area, especially to homes and roofs.

And nearly 6 months later, insurance claims are still pouring in and homeowners are scrambling to get the necessary repairs made before time runs out to file the claims required.



However, George Patterson, with Williamson Insurance in Zanesville wants to make sure those still trying to recover from the hail damage are fully informed and understand everything necessary to ensure they are able to have these repairs made and navigate any hurdles they may come across.

One of the most important things he wants everyone to know is that these timeframes vary betweeen different carriers and agencies and the best thing to do is get in contact with your agent, review your specific settlement policy for losses and just keep them informed about the progress of repairs made or that will be made to your property.

“If it’s one of those situations, because this is one of the biggest events our area has ever encountered. And there are a lot of our insurers and a lot of insurance consumers out there that are still having problems getting contractors to get to them to have their work completed. So what you’ll want to do is, if you have made that claim and you don’t think you’re going to have it done within 6 months of May 3rd, you want to call your adjuster, get in touch with your agent, your company adjuster, and let them know that you still intend to have that repaired but that you don’t have the contractor lined up yet or the contractor has not been able to get to you at this point,” Patterson said.



Patterson says communication is critical throughout the entire claim and repair process and adds you should also discuss other aspects such as recoverable versus unrecoverable depreciation and how it affects your claim, with your agent or insurance provider.

Once, the repair work is finally underway, in most cases to roofs, another key aspect comes into play…securing a permit from the city to ensure proper restoration and repairs are made and are up to code with the City of Zanesville, but this process doesn’t come without challenges either.

“People were misunderstading that filing an application online was the same as getting a permit and it wasn’t. It’s just filing an application online.

What we’re stuck with right now is, there’s probably a couple hundred properties being restored, having roof replacement, where the roofer does not have the permit. So, we want to remind homeowners and businesses that ultimately the permit is the responsibility of the property owner. Please make sure your contractor has the permit,” Zanesville Mayor, Don Mason explained.



Mayor Mason says they are currently working on integrating the application and payment process online and for now, to get a permit, you should print the application, fill it out, and mail it in with your payment.

For more information about filing your claim and repairs, contact you agent as soon as possible.