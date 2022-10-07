Buckeye Game Day Watch Party Scholarship Fundraiser for OSU Students

ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s time to get your game face on because this Saturday the Ohio State Buckeyes are kicking off against Michigan State.

And since many Buckeye fans aren’t making the trip to East Lansing the Ohio State Alumni Association is hosting a Beat Sparty Watch Party. They’ll also be raffles and auction items all to raise money to support future Buckeyes. Vice President of the Ohio State Alumni Association of Muskingum County Bo Coconis spoke about what the purpose was for having this event.

“The sole purpose of the Ohio State Alumni Association is to fund scholarships. Last year, we gave away eleven scholarships, totaling over ten thousand dollars. We give scholarships to incoming Freshmen, along with current Ohio State University students so it’s our biggest thing that we fund and help support.”

Coconis says scholarships are even more important with the cost of tuition.

“The cost of schooling is continuing to rise, year after year. Any way that we can help an Ohio State student from Muskingum County get to a campus, one of the Ohio State campuses, if we can return that favor in anyway to pay for books, pay for schooling in any way. It’s our way of giving back to those that’s going to follow in our footsteps. “

The Beat Sparty Party will take place at the Barn this Saturday, the game gets underway at 4:00 pm and the party will begin at 3:00 pm. The party is open to the public and admission is free so put on some face paint and scream “Go Bucks!”