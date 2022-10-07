Benefit Held for Lakewood Wrestler

Chase Townsend a wrestler and senior at Lakewood High School has had to deal with more than you should ask of any high school student.

Townsend lost his father in November 2021 and his mother in September of 2020. He and his sister moved to Licking County, following him mother’s death to live with his aunt and her husband.

In July Townsend began feeling ill and was diagnosed with Leukemia.

Since then the community has reached out to help the teen through the selling of Chase Strong wrist bands, collections and fundraisers. Townsend’s aunt said the outpouring of support is overwhelming.

“For them to come to this community and receive that kind of welcome. Even Chase said when he found out all this was happening he was like why me? I’m not that special. It’s just a shock for them to realize that people are good in general,” said Carmen Townsend Potts.

The Boatyard Tavern and Grill were one of the many who reached out to assist. They held a charity auction a few weeks ago and celebrated their fundraising efforts this week.

“We’re very happy to have it here at The Boatyard. Everyone come together. It was a great night. We’re going to continue to have these kinds of things in the future when we have a good cause and we couldn’t have a better cause then this one,” said Co-owner of the Boatyard Randy Coconis.

There were also celebrity bartenders at the event including Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp, Licking County Race Car Owner Mike Shank, who won the 500 last year and Geoff Smith a teacher at Lakewood High School.