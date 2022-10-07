AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:37 a.m. EDT

Colts grind out 12-9 win over Broncos in injury-filled game

DENVER (AP) — Stephon Gilmore batted away Russell Wilson’s pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 5 to give the Indianapolis Colts a 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. Gilmore also intercepted Wilson’s pass in the fourth quarter to help set up Chase McLauglin’s tying field goal. McLauglin connected from 47 yards 4:10 into overtime to give the Colts (2-2-1) the lead in the first game in NFL history that pitted quarterbacks with at least four Pro Bowl appearances each, but it featured zero touchdowns. The Broncos (2-3) decided against a tying chip-shot field goal by Brandon McManus, and Wilson lined up in the shotgun next to running back Melvin Gordon, then threw incomplete over the middle.

Warriors’ Draymond Green apologizes for fight with teammate

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers says star forward Draymond Green apologized to the team a day after fighting with teammate Jordan Poole during practice. Poole practiced Thursday while Green didn’t. Myers said any potential discipline would be handled internally. Myers said he doesn’t anticipate Green missing any games for Wednesday’s altercation. The Athletic first reported the scuffle, saying Green struck Poole. Myers said “space is good” regarding Green not practicing and going home after he addressed the team. Green was previously suspended for one game in 2018 after a confrontation with teammate Kevin Durant.

MLB velocity, shifts set records; average lowest since 1968

NEW YORK (AP) — Higher velocity and increased shifts led to the major league batting average dropping to .243, its lowest since 1968. Defensive shifts and 100 mph pitches set records this season, contributing to the worrisome offensive drop Major League Baseball is trying to address. When the average dropped this low more than a half-century ago, MLB lowered the pitcher’s mound. Next year’s rules changes announced last month include the first restriction on shifts, a decision made over the objection of the players’ association.

Brittney Griner at ‘weakest moment’ in Russia, her wife says

WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner is at her “absolute weakest moment in life right now” as she faces a hearing in Russia later this month for her appeal of a nine-year prison sentence for drug possession. That’s according to her wife, Cherelle Griner, who told “CBS Mornings” in an interview aired Thursday that Brittney Griner is afraid of being forgotten by the U.S. Brittney Griner was convicted Aug. 4 after Russian police found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. Her defense lawyers said Griner had been prescribed cannabis for pain. Cherelle Griner said she fears her wife could be moved to a Russia labor camp.

MLB crowds jump from ’21, still below pre-pandemic levels

Major League Baseball wasn’t able to coax fans to ballparks at pre-pandemic levels this season, though attendance did jump substantially from the COVID-19 affected campaign in 2021. The 30 MLB teams drew 64.6 million fans for the regular season that ended Wednesday, which is up from the 45.3 million who attended games last season. This year’s numbers are still down from the 68.5 million who attended games in 2019, which was the last season that wasn’t affected by the pandemic. The Los Angeles Dodgers led baseball with an average of 47,672 fans flocking to games while the Oakland Athletics drew just 9,849 per game to rank last.

LeBron in Vegas? He makes an expansion pitch to Adam Silver

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LeBron James came to Las Vegas for a preseason game. And a pitch. James, who has spoken in the past about how he wants to eventually own an NBA franchise — with Las Vegas on his mind — sent a crystal-clear message to Commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday night, reminding him of his future plans to bring a team to the desert. Though Silver has said he expects expansion at some point, it is believed that wouldn’t happen until the next Collective Bargaining Agreement and television deals are complete.

‘Cooper Clutch’ as QB Rush stays perfect for Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Cooper Rush just keeps on winning as Dak Prescott’s injury replacement at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. Rush shrugs off his penchant for victories, saying QB wins are team wins. Rush is 3-0 this season after Prescott fractured his right thumb and 4-0 for his career. One of the victories this season came against defending AFC champion Cincinnati. Rush’s fifth career start is Sunday against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Wembanyama’s 2-game Las Vegas exhibition stay ends with win

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Victor Wembanyama and his French team Metropolitans 92 have gotten a split of their two-game exhibition series against the G League Ignite. Wembanyama is the presumed front-runner to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The 7-foot-3 phenom followed up his 37-point Las Vegas debut with a 36-point outing in Thursday’s win. He says he deserves the attention he gets but doesn’t take any of it for granted.

Indonesian police to charge 6 people in soccer disaster

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police say they are bringing criminal charges against three officers and three civilians for their roles in the deaths of 131 people when police fired tear gas inside a soccer stadium, setting off a panicked run for the exits in which many were crushed. The national police chief says the suspects include the head of the agency that administers the top professional soccer division and is responsible for ensuring that stadiums have a proper operating certificates. He says charges are also being brought against the chief executive of the match, the chief security officer and three police officers. The charges include negligence leading to death or serious injury. The maximum penalties range up to five years in prison.

Tom Hoge rides a pair of eagles to 63, Las Vegas lead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tom Hoge has returned from a few weeks of fishing, and it didn’t hurt his golf. He opened with a pair of eagles for a 63 in Las Vegas at the Shriners Children’s Open. That gives him a one-shot lead over Si Woo Kim and Maverick McNealy. There were plenty of Presidents Cup memories at the TPC Summerlin. Si Woo Kim played with partner Tom Kim. Joining them was Max Homa. Kim had a 65 and Homa had a 67. Defending champion Sungjae Im is off to a nice start with a 65. Patrick Cantlay had a 67.