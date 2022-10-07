Updated on Friday, October 7, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Morning Showers. Much Cooler. High 58° TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds. Very Cold. Low 36° SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Touch Cooler. High 56° DISCUSSION:

Much cooler air moves into the region as we round out the work week today. Showers will be possible in the later half of the morning. Highs will only be in the mid to upper fifties this afternoon, along with mostly cloudy Skies.

We’ll see very cold conditions for your overnight with lows dropping into the mid thirties. Patchy frost will be possible across the region. Clouds will be on the decrease with partly cloudy skies.

Much more sun will be with us this weekend. Mostly sunny skies will be above for Saturday and partly cloudy for Sunday. Highs will be in the mid fifties on Saturday, and jump to near sixty on Sunday. Frost will be widespread Saturday night into Sunday morning. Make sure to bring in all plants or tarp them if possible. Also make sure to prepare to scrape off your windshields if you need to drive Saturday overnight.

A few more clouds will be with us to start up the new work week. Skies will be partly cloudy on Columbus Day, with highs back into the mid sixties.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Tuesday. More warmth will be with us with highs back to near seventy.

By mid week, we’ll see some more showers possible on Wednesday. Skies will be partly cloudy, with highs still near seventy.

Cooler air moves in for Thursday, along with more chances for showers. Highs will drop back into the mid sixties Thursday afternoon.

Have a Great Friday!