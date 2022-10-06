ZAAP Featured Artist of The Month





ZANESVILLE, Oh – From beautiful watercolor and acrylic paintings to kirigami, Gregoria Biolcati Rinaldi does it all.

And you can see his work on display this month at the Zanesville Appalchian Arts Project gallery as they honor him as their featured artist for October.



Although watercolor is his favorite medium, he also enjoys sketching, wokring with acrylic, and even papercraft, which he found a passion or through making handcrafted Christmas Cards.

He’s fairly new to ZAAP, but really appreciates all they offer and everything they do for artists such as himself.



“I joined ZAAP this year for the first time and that ‘s a great opportunity to showcase all of my art. For me, I always define me as a beginner state, even if it’s 40 years now that I try to watercolor. And it’s always an adventure everytime I start anything new. Once I start, it takes me away for a little bit.”



Rinaldi draws inspiration from landscapes and still life and even creates abstract pieces as well.

In addition to his painting, he enjoys kirigami, a variation of the Japanese art of origami and is thankful for the chance to share his works and passion with the local community.



“So this is Kirigami, that is folding and cutting paper, I really enjoy that as well.”

“It’s a great opportunity to share my passion for the art and it’s a great channel and a great opportunity that they give us, to all the artists actually that are featured in the gallery”



You can check out Rinaldi’s art this Friday in the ZAPP Gallery, located at 625 Main Street, from 5 to 9 PM during the First Friday Art Walk.

Some of his pieces will also be available for purchase, along with pieces from other local artists.