Pet of The Week: Meet Fester

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the week maybe be a small dog but is full of energy and will grow and become a big dog.

Meet Fester, he’s a three-month-old Hound/ Basset Rottweiler that 19.15 lbs. and loves being with people. Animal Care Manager Rebecca Hunt spoke more about Fester and how sweet and down to earth Fester is.

“He’s a sweetheart, their all very sweet, very fun-loving dogs that would love kids. Their very low to the ground, so they would do very well with kids especially young children.”

Hunt also spoke about what kind of home Fester would fit in.

“I think he would do fine even in an apartment I think would be fine. I really don’t know how big they’re going to be because they do have a mixture of small to large size breed in them but I would guess with these little guys, you can see how big his little paws are, would probably be a good thirty-to-forty-pound dog. He’ll be long, not tall, but I think an apartment or a house, fits in a yard. Even if not, just being able to go for walks, I think they would do well anywhere.”

The Animal Shelter Society is in need of Purina Kitten and Cat Chow, if anyone would love to drop by and bring some of that to them to help feed their cats. And as always, if you want to adopt Fester or any other pet you can give them a call or visit their website at https://www.animalsheltersociety.org/.