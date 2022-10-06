OAZ Radio Players of the Game

Southeast Ohio saw plenty of great performances on the gridiron in week 7. Today we announced the Orthopedic Associates of Zanesville players of the week.

“Orthopedic associates of Zanesville is proud to present Ma’Ke the player of the game this week for his outstanding performance. We look forward to all the area athletes in the upcoming weeks and excited for the football season as we get close to playoffs,” said Lucas Graham, Nurse Practitioner OAZ.

Ma’Ke Staunton was one of our players of the week. The backup quarterback rushed for two touchdowns last week and shared his thoughts about receiving the award.

“It means a lot, I mean I put the work in the off-season. I’m glad I got my opportunity. Just keep on practicing work harder and harder every day. Keep my feet loose and lower my shoulder. Hold onto the ball and don’t fumble. Work as a team, keep the minds right, and move forward,” said Staunton after receiving the award.

The WZVL Week 7 OAZ pLayer of the game on Highway is New Lexington’s Zach Robinson. He picked up 2.5 sacks and had a dominant performance on the Offensive Line. The WHIZ FM Week 7 OAZ Player of the Game on Z92 is Sheridan’s Justin Munyan. Last week he rushed for 2 Touchdowns.