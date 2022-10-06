National Housing Crisis: Inside Look on How It Impacts Zanesville

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH – The Nation is facing a housing crisis for both renters and those looking to buy.. But how does that affect us here in Zanesville? Here’s and inside look…

Nationally, the median home price in August was nearly 8% higher than a year ago and mortgage applications remain at their lowest level in 22 years, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

The issues here in Zanesville however vary with around 200 facing housing issues. Christy Hambel, a local realtor of 18 years here in Muskingum County for Lepi Associates says due to interest rates, people have been more hesitant to buy as of the last 6 months.

“Right now interest rates have gone up… they’re between 6.25 and 7 right now. So that has kind of slowed the buying process down,” Hambel told us.

She added that buyers are waiting to see if rates drop. However.. This issue of housing does not stop at just those looking to buy. Renters and those on subsidized housing are also facing difficulties finding places to lease.

Steve Randles, the Executive Director/CEO of Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority, the biggest landlord in the city, says they are struggling to rent as household sizes decrease..

“Where we see it the most is.. And again we see it all over but most particularly, it is as it relates to one bedroom units… More and more family is an individual or a married couple and would only qualify in our world for a one bedroom,” Randles said.

The city of Zanesville however is working to improve these situations for those in many different housing scenarios. Mayor Don Mason chiming in that the city sees the issue and are planning to do what they can.

“Right now the city is currently working on 10 different items and locations to help new housing and construction inside our corporate limits,” the mayor add.

Adding that the city is aiming to fix the situation – they have changed obsolete zoning codes that allow for homes to be built quicker, encouraged property owners to open upstairs spaces downtown, and there are also plans to demo and rebuild buildings like Munson School and the Mosaic Tile building.

All in all however, Zanesville renters and buyers alike will have to continue to pray and wait for the housing crisis to clear.. In Zanesville, because Local Matters, KaJeza Hawkins WHIZ News.