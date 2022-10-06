Muskingum Wide Receiver Wins OAC Special Teams Player of the Week

The Ohio Athletic Conference has announced Muskingum senior wide receiver Ja’Lin Goodman was named OAC Special Teams Player of the Week. Goodman returned four kickoffs for 129 total yards. He had an 85-yard return that went for a touchdown against Heidelberg on Saturday. That was the first kickoff returned for a touchdown since the 2013 season.

Goodman has returned 11 kicks for 278 yards, a 25.3-yard average per return this season. As a wide receiver Goodman has 10 catches for 123 yards.

Muskingum will be back in action on Saturday, October 8, when they host Otterbein for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff at the brand new Henry D Bullock Health and Wellness Complex. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for students, and children 5-and-under are free.