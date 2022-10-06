Local Scores 10/6/22

BOYS SOCCER:
PHILO 0
SHERIDAN 0
JOHNSTOWN MONROE 3
ZANESVILLE 1
Josh Lightle had the only goal for Zanesville.
GIRLS SOCCER:
PHILO 7
NEW LEXINGTON 1
WATKINS MEMORIAL 8
HEATH 0
JOHNSTOWN MONROE 5
ZANESVILLE 3
VOLLEYBALL:
SHERIDAN 3
TRI VALLEY 2
Sheridan clinched with the victory and are MVL champs. For the Generals, Jamisyn Stinson 27 kills, 16 digs, 5 blocks, 25/27 serves, 8 aces.
LICKING VALLEY 3
ZANESVILLE 0
JOHN GLENN 3
CALDWELL 0
For the Muskies, Emma Briggs 10 kills, 5 aces, 8 digs, 1 block. Lauren Blair 31 assists, 1 kill, 1 ace, 8 digs, 1 block.
COSHOCTON 3
CROOKSVILLE 0
PHILO 3
MAYSVILLE 0