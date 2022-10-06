Local Scores 10/6/22

BOYS SOCCER:

PHILO 0

SHERIDAN 0

JOHNSTOWN MONROE 3

ZANESVILLE 1

Josh Lightle had the only goal for Zanesville.

GIRLS SOCCER:

PHILO 7

NEW LEXINGTON 1

WATKINS MEMORIAL 8

HEATH 0

JOHNSTOWN MONROE 5

ZANESVILLE 3

VOLLEYBALL:

SHERIDAN 3

TRI VALLEY 2

Sheridan clinched with the victory and are MVL champs. For the Generals, Jamisyn Stinson 27 kills, 16 digs, 5 blocks, 25/27 serves, 8 aces.

LICKING VALLEY 3

ZANESVILLE 0

JOHN GLENN 3

CALDWELL 0

For the Muskies, Emma Briggs 10 kills, 5 aces, 8 digs, 1 block. Lauren Blair 31 assists, 1 kill, 1 ace, 8 digs, 1 block.

COSHOCTON 3

CROOKSVILLE 0

PHILO 3

MAYSVILLE 0