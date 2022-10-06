Landbank Looking at New Target Area

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation board held their regular meeting this morning.

They discussed bids and ongoing progress of the Munson and Mosaic demolition and remediation, as well as the creation of a new target area.


Focusing on areas with high tax-delinquincy and low property values, the Landbank identified a sizeable piece of land off of the intersection of Ridge Boulevard and Brighton Avenue to try to put some reinvestment into.

With 330 parcels, 12 of which they own, and 45 others that are considered tax-delinquent, they hope to leverage off previous investments they’ve made in the area, including the Munson School project and contributions made through the years by Habitat for Humanity.


“The 45 properties that are tax delinquent, we’ll start to laser in on those and see if there’s a possibility for us to get ahold of them. We’ll try to put together some tracts of ground where we can do some more development and if it’s just single lots, then that’s where we’ll look at trying to do some in-fill housing, between if it’s house-house-house-vacant lot-house-house, we’ll try to fill that vacant spot in,” Landbank Executive Director Andy Roberts explained.


Within the Brighton-Bailey target area, the mean property value sits under 25 thousand dollars with several lots even vacant.

Through this newly authorized ‘target are,’ Landbank looks to increase property values, fill the vacant lots, bring more of the properties up to date on taxes, and ultimately allow for more private investment in the area.

