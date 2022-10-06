High School Golf Results, Sheridan Boys Head to State Tournament

It was an incredible day for high school golf in our area. Teams and players were competing in district and sectional tournaments, let’s take a look at the finishes.
Dist. Tournament: Division II Boys – Crown Hill Golf Club
|1st
|Sheridan *
|331.092000
|331
|1.
|Reed Coconis 12
|42
|48
|90
|2.
|Cooper Winders 12
|40
|40
|80
|3.
|Blake Turnes 12
|37
|41
|78
|4.
|Cael Dowdell 12
|43
|40
|83
|5.
|Adam Saffell 12
|45
|47
|92
The Sheridan Generals won the tournament and are district champs. They are on their way to state.
The 5 Sheridan seniors had great performances. Blake Turnes finished with a 78. Cooper Winders was the second highest finish shooting an 80. Cael Dowdell shot an 83. Reed Coconis had 90. Adam Saffell shot a 92. This led to their impressive 331 score putting them in first place.
Dist. Division II Girls – Cambridge Country Cub
|4th
|River View
|391.499000
|391
|1.
|Paige Nicely 12
|45
|45
|90
|2.
|Caily Shriver 11
|53
|47
|100
|3.
|Chloey Geog 11
|50
|54
|104
|4.
|Kortnee Mickle 9
|49
|48
|97
River View had a fourth place finish with a total score of 391. Paige Nicely led the Black Bears shooting a 90.
|Philo
|0.000000
|0
|1.
|Brianna Mortimer 11
|43
|45
|88
Also in the tournament, Philo’s Brianna Mortimer finished with a score of 88 and placed 10th.
Sect. Tournament: (C) Division I Boys – Eaglesticks
Eaglesticks Golf Club
|2nd
|John Glenn *
|310.087000
|310
|1.
|Owen Van Fossen 11
|40
|35
|75
|2.
|Noah Dever 10
|42
|37
|79
|3.
|Braden Rice 11
|37
|40
|77
|4.
|C.J. Dolan 9
|40
|39
|79
|5.
|Hayden Gensor 9
|46
|41
|87
John Glenn placed second with four players shooting under 80.