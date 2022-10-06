High School Golf Results, Sheridan Boys Head to State Tournament

It was an incredible day for high school golf in our area. Teams and players were competing in district and sectional tournaments, let’s take a look at the finishes.

Dist. Tournament: Division II Boys – Crown Hill Golf Club

1stSheridan *331.092000331
1.Reed Coconis 12424890
2.Cooper Winders 12404080
3.Blake Turnes 12374178
4.Cael Dowdell 12434083
5.Adam Saffell 12454792

The Sheridan Generals won the tournament and are district champs. They are on their way to state.

The 5 Sheridan seniors had great performances. Blake Turnes finished with a 78. Cooper Winders was the second highest finish shooting an 80. Cael Dowdell shot an 83. Reed Coconis had 90. Adam Saffell shot a 92. This led to their impressive 331 score putting them in first place.

Dist. Division II Girls – Cambridge Country Cub

4thRiver View391.499000391
1.Paige Nicely 12454590
2.Caily Shriver 115347100
3.Chloey Geog 115054104
4.Kortnee Mickle 9494897

River View had a fourth place finish with a total score of 391. Paige Nicely led the Black Bears shooting a 90.

Philo0.0000000
1.Brianna Mortimer 11434588

Also in the tournament, Philo’s Brianna Mortimer finished with a score of 88 and placed 10th.

Sect. Tournament: (C) Division I Boys – Eaglesticks
Eaglesticks Golf Club

2ndJohn Glenn *310.087000310
1.Owen Van Fossen 11403575
2.Noah Dever 10423779
3.Braden Rice 11374077
4.C.J. Dolan 9403979
5.Hayden Gensor 9464187

John Glenn placed second with four players shooting under 80.

