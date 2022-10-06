High School Golf Results, Sheridan Boys Head to State Tournament

It was an incredible day for high school golf in our area. Teams and players were competing in district and sectional tournaments, let’s take a look at the finishes.

Dist. Tournament: Division II Boys – Crown Hill Golf Club

1st Sheridan * 331.092000 331 1. Reed Coconis 12 42 48 90 2. Cooper Winders 12 40 40 80 3. Blake Turnes 12 37 41 78 4. Cael Dowdell 12 43 40 83 5. Adam Saffell 12 45 47 92

The Sheridan Generals won the tournament and are district champs. They are on their way to state.

The 5 Sheridan seniors had great performances. Blake Turnes finished with a 78. Cooper Winders was the second highest finish shooting an 80. Cael Dowdell shot an 83. Reed Coconis had 90. Adam Saffell shot a 92. This led to their impressive 331 score putting them in first place.

Dist. Division II Girls – Cambridge Country Cub

4th River View 391.499000 391 1. Paige Nicely 12 45 45 90 2. Caily Shriver 11 53 47 100 3. Chloey Geog 11 50 54 104 4. Kortnee Mickle 9 49 48 97

River View had a fourth place finish with a total score of 391. Paige Nicely led the Black Bears shooting a 90.

Philo 0.000000 0 1. Brianna Mortimer 11 43 45 88

Also in the tournament, Philo’s Brianna Mortimer finished with a score of 88 and placed 10th.

Sect. Tournament: (C) Division I Boys – Eaglesticks

Eaglesticks Golf Club

2nd John Glenn * 310.087000 310 1. Owen Van Fossen 11 40 35 75 2. Noah Dever 10 42 37 79 3. Braden Rice 11 37 40 77 4. C.J. Dolan 9 40 39 79 5. Hayden Gensor 9 46 41 87

John Glenn placed second with four players shooting under 80.