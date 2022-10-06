Glouster Man Killed in Accident

A Glouster man was killed Wednesday in a one vehicle crash in Perry County.

It took place just before 3:30pm on State Route 155 in Monroe Township. The Lancaster Post of the State Highway Patrol said 70-year-old James Martin was travelling eastbound on State Route 155 when he drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a downed tree and brush pile.

The patrol said Martin wasn’t wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash and succumbed to his injuries on scene. The crash remains under investigation.