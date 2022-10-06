Chandlersville Road Fire

A Chandlersville man is able to escape his home after being awoken by a smoke detector.

The fire took place at 8990 Chandlersville Road around 3:30am Thursday. When Wayne Township Fire Department arrived Lieutenant Cody Smith said they were met with heavy fire conditions. Crews made a push to stop the fire and contained the majority of the fire in under 10 minutes.

Wayne Township Fire Chief Don Alexander said Charles Roberts was the occupant of the home.

Chief Alexander said food left unattended was the cause of the fire and the home is considered a total loss.

Harrison Township assisted at the scene.