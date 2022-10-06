Avalanche host the Blackhawks to start 2022 season

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche
Denver; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -398, Blackhawks +308; over/under is 6.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche open the season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Colorado went 56-19-7 overall and 23-8-5 in division play last season. The Avalanche scored 67 power-play goals last season on 278 chances for a 24.1% success rate.
Chicago went 5-15-6 in Central Division games and had a 28-42-12 record overall last season. The Blackhawks had a -76 goal differential last season, scoring 213 goals while allowing 289.
INJURIES: Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out (lower-body).
Blackhawks: Jujhar Khaira: out (back), Jake McCabe: out (spine), Petr Mrazek: out (groin), Boris Katchouk: out (ankle).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.