Updated on Thursday, October 6, 2022; Morning Update:

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Warm. Calm Breeze. High 71°

TONIGHT: Slight Shower Chances. Partly Cloudy. Low 49°

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Much Cooler. High 57°

DISCUSSION:

More clouds roll in today to mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the lower seventies today, as a cooler air mass approaches the Great Lakes.

A slight chance for showers will be with us Thursday night, with lows in the mid to upper forties. Skies will be partly cloudy for your overnight.

Much cooler air moves into the region as we round out the work week on Friday. Highs will only be in the mid to upper fifties on Friday, along with mostly cloudy Skies.

Much more sun will be with us this weekend. Mostly sunny skies will be above for Saturday and partly cloudy for Sunday. Highs will be in the mid fifties on Saturday, and jump to near sixty on Sunday. Frost will be widespread Saturday night into Sunday morning. Make sure to bring in all plants or tarp them if possible. Also make sure to prepare to scrape off your windshields if you need to drive Saturday overnight.

A few more clouds will be with us to start up the new work week. Skies will be partly cloudy on Columbus Day, with highs back into the mid sixties.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Tuesday. More warmth will be with us with highs back to near seventy. 

By mid week, we’ll see some more showers possible on Wednesday. Skies will be partly cloudy, with highs still near seventy.

Have a Great Thursday!

 

