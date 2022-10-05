Padres wrap up 5th seed in NL playoffs, beating Giants 6-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sean Manaea allowed only one hit in six shutout innings and the San Diego Padres wrapped up the fifth seed in the NL playoffs, beating the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Wil Myers homered and drove in two runs for the Padres. They got the second wild-card spot with the victory and Philadelphia’s 10-0 loss at Houston. San Diego will travel to New York for a a best-of-three set at the fourth-seeded Mets, starting Friday night.

Manaea (8-9) stuck out six. San Francisco starter Alex Cobb (7-8) allowed a run on seven hits in five innings.

Myers hit a solo homer in the eighth, his second homer run in the past two games. Ha-Seong Kim added a two-run double and Manny Machado and Austin Nola each had RBI singles. The Padres took command with a four-run sixth inning.

San Diego outhit San Francisco 14-4, but the Padres stranded 19 runners to the Giants’ nine.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: LHP Carlos Rodón, who was scheduled to start, was placed on the 15-day IL for an undisclosed reason. … RHP Cole Waites was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

WILD-CARD ROTATION

It is almost certain San Diego will start Yu Darvish in the opener Friday in New York, followed by lefty Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove. Darvish was selected the NL pitcher of the month for September after going 5-1 with a 1.85 ERA and 44 strikeouts.

UP NEXT

LHP Mike Clevinger (7-7, 4.33) will start for the Padres on Wednesday in the regular-season finale.

