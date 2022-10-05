Ohio State Highway Patrol Warns of Increase in Deer-Related Car Accidents



ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you drive, you’ve probably noticed more deer on and near the roadways.

This is completely normal. However, this annual increase results in thousands of deer-related accidents each year, some even deadly.



Nearly half of those incidents occur in the fall and early winter months of October, November, and December as the sun rises later and sets earlier, pushing dusk and dawn, which is prime time for deer, closer to major drive times.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Zanesville Post Commander, Lieutenent Russell Pasqualetti says this being breeding season for deer as well as the time they typically hunt for food prior to winter also plays into the increased risk of encountering them and urges extra diligence behind the wheel.

“Anytime you see a deer near the road, don’t just assume it’s going to stay on the side of the road. Deer aren’t very car savvy, so I mean, you can expect them to bolt into the road at anytime. So if you see a deer, slow down. You don’t know what it’s going to do,” he said.



Unfortunately, sometimes hitting a deer is unavoidable, however, Pasqualetti says you should stay in your lane if possible, hit the breaks, and try to avoid swerving off the road or into oncoming traffic to minimize the risk to yourself and others.

If you do strike a deer, move your vehicle to a safe loacation, away from the roadway, if possible, activate your hazard lights, call the police, and never attempt to approach or move the deer.



“If you do happen to hit the deer, don’t try to help the animal. Don’t try to drag it off the road. They can get quite scared when they’re hit and they kind of react violently. They can kick and they have very sharp hooves and you can get injured quite badly from a deer,” Pasqualetti said.



It is also important to remember deer rarely run alone, so if you see one, there are likely others.

For more information you can visit the links below:

http://statepatrol.ohio.gov/static/links/DeerCrashBulletin_2022.pdf

http://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/ostats.aspx#gsc.tab=0

https://insights.ohio.aaa.com/expert-advice-hitting-a-deer/