South Zanesville Fire Department Gets New Training Equipment Through Grant

Local News Stories
Maggie Warren187

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – The South Zanesville Fire Department was able to purchase valuable new training equipment through a six thousand dollar grant from the Zavi Shrine Club.

Monthly training conducted within the department supplies including child CPR dummies, as well as artificial extremities with simulated injuries such as electrical burns, frost bite, and broken bones enables them to prepare specifically for emergencies involving infants and children, calls they rarely respond to.

The grant came as part of Zavi Shrine Club’s program which donates money to local fire departments across the state to buy whatever equipment they may need.

Chief Taylor says he is glad to have the resources to be able to train and ensure his firefighters are ready and able to care for even the smallest members of the community, though he hopes they never actually have to put those particular skills to work.

Maggie Warren
Maggie was born and raised in Speedway, Indiana where she developed her love and passion for weather, IndyCar and F1, hockey, and baseball, especially the Detroit Red Wings and the Cincinnati Reds. When she's not at work, she enjoys binge-watching her favorite tv shows, writing, hiking, and doing pretty much any outdoor activity! Maggie graduated from Ball State University, where she majored in meteorology/climatology, in Fall 2020. While at Ball State, she was a member of the Storm Chase Team and Cardinal Weather Service. She is also a member of the American Meteorological Society. She loves exploring new places, so if you have any recommendations of places she should visit, let her know! And if you see her around town, don't be shy, say hi!