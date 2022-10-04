South Zanesville Fire Department Gets New Training Equipment Through Grant

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – The South Zanesville Fire Department was able to purchase valuable new training equipment through a six thousand dollar grant from the Zavi Shrine Club.



Monthly training conducted within the department supplies including child CPR dummies, as well as artificial extremities with simulated injuries such as electrical burns, frost bite, and broken bones enables them to prepare specifically for emergencies involving infants and children, calls they rarely respond to.

The grant came as part of Zavi Shrine Club’s program which donates money to local fire departments across the state to buy whatever equipment they may need.

Chief Taylor says he is glad to have the resources to be able to train and ensure his firefighters are ready and able to care for even the smallest members of the community, though he hopes they never actually have to put those particular skills to work.