Meet Hank, K-9 Adoption Center’s Dog of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – K-9s come from around the world in all shapes and sizes but the demeanor is what makes the dog special. Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid works with K-9s that law enforcement has found wandering around the county and in many cases wonders why nobody has claimed their lost pet. As you will see, this week’s dog is no exception.

“Today we have Hank. He’s two-years-old. He is neutered. He gets along well with cats, dogs, and kids. Rides very well in the car. He is very active, so he would do best with an active family, older children. Walks well, manageably, on a leash but would need someone who would take time to spend time with him to get the energy out of him, with him being a younger dog,” McQuaid said.

Hank is a little timid when he meets you but after that he’s your buddy who loves your attention.

McQuaid mentioned that the adoption center is near capacity and needs people who would be interested in volunteering or fostering.

“If you would please, if your dog has come up missing or lost, please give us a call. We have the wardens, local law enforcement, city and county, that pick up the dogs that are possibly in harm’s way and bring them to our facility. Our best deal is when we have a dog that’s reclaimed. Our mission is to get dogs back to their rightful owners,” McQuaid said.

If you need to contact the Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center to claim a lost pet, meet Hank or inquire about fostering, you can call them at (740)453-0273.