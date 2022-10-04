Kemp’s RBI single in 10th lifts Athletics past Angels 5-4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pinch hitter Tony Kemp had an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning, capping a spirited comeback that sent the Oakland Athletics to a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

Cristian Bride’s sacrifice bunt leading off the inning against Angels reliever Zack Weiss (0-1) advanced automatic runner Jonah Bride to third, and Kemp punched a single through the right side of the infield to drive in the winning run.

The A’s trailed 4-2 going into the bottom of the ninth and were down to their last out when Seth Brown’s two-run single off Aaron Loup tied it. Loup blew his fifth save in six attempts.

Ernie Clement doubled and Nick Allen walked to start the inning against reliever José Quijada.

Domingo Acevedo (4-4) pitched a scoreless 10th inning for the win.

Oakland reliever Jared Koenig pitched four scoreless and hitless innings.

The Angels were one out away from extending their season-high winning streak to eight games, which would have been their longest since a 10-game streak Sept. 4-13, 2014.

Shohei Ohtani was 1 for 4 with a double to extend his career-high hitting streak to 18 games, and Liván Soto and Taylor Ward each had two hits for the Angels.

Allen had two hits for Oakland, which has won two straight after losing six in a row.

The Angels broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth on Jo Adell’s two-out, two-run bases-loaded single that slipped through the hole on the left side of the infield.

A’s starter Adrián Martínez gave up four runs and seven hits and two walks and struck out five in 4 1/3 innings.

HOT PITCHER

Angels starter Patrick Sandoval left the game with a 4-0 lead after throwing six innings of five-hit ball. Sandoval who struck out six and gave up one walk, has a 1.83 ERA over his last 10 starts.

RENDON RETURNS

Anthony Rendon returned the lineup for the first time since going on the injured list June 17 with right wrist inflammation, for which the Angels star third baseman underwent surgery.

Rendon was 0 for 2 with two strikeouts and made a throwing error at third before being replaced by Luis Rengifo in the bottom of the fourth.

Rendon, who is in the third year of a seven-year $245 million contract, was activated Wednesday, but had to serve a five-game suspension for his role in a brawl in a game against Seattle.

PATERNITY LIST

The A’s placed infielder Vimael Machín on the paternity list and selected infielder Nate Mondou from Triple-A Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Michael Lorenzen (8-6, 4.52 ERA) pitched five innings of three-hit ball Wednesday in a 4-1 win against Oakland. He has a 3.05 ERA in four September starts.

Athletics: LHP Cole Irvin (9-13, 4.11) has given up 11 runs (10 earned) and 20 hits with three walks in 8 2/3 innings over his last two starts. He’s 2-6 with a 3.11 ERA in nine career starts against Los Angeles.

