Guardians host the Royals for the season opener

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-12, 4.90 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (14-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -188, Royals +158; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals in the season opener.

Cleveland went 80-82 overall and 40-41 at home a season ago. The Guardians pitching staff had a collective 4.34 ERA last season while averaging 8.9 strikeouts and 3.3 walks per nine innings.

Kansas City had a 74-88 record overall and a 35-46 record in road games last season. The Royals scored 4.2 runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 4.9.

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (thumb), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.