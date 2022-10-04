Fentanyl Recovered During Traffic Stop

Local News Stories
Two Akron residents are in custody in Guernsey County.

On October 1, Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and Cambridge Police Department coordinated a traffic stop of an individual suspected of regularly bringing bulk quantities of Fentanyl to the county.

A 39-year-old man in had multiple warrants for his arrest for narcotic related violations and failure to comply. He along with a 37-year-old female were taken into custody and placed on a felony investigation hold.

Investigators also located additional bulk quantities of Fentanyl at a residence in the Kimbolton area in which the 39 year old Akron male was suspected of delivering prior to the traffic stop.

Sheriff Paden said the narcotics that the male has been suspected of bringing to Guernsey County, have been tied to recent overdoses in the area.

Felony charges and names of the individuals are being withheld until the investigation is complete and a review of the incident by the Guernsey County Prosecutor’s Office.

Nichole Hannahs
