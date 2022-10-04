Updated on Tuesday, October 4, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant. High 67° TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Warmer. Low 41° WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. High 70° DISCUSSION: Skies will be mostly sunny today, along with some more warmth. Highs will be in the mid to upper sixties on this afternoon. We’ll be mostly clear for your overnight. It will be warmer as well, with lows back into the lower forties to near forty.

Even more warmth as we get into mid week. Highs will be near seventy on Wednesday along with continued mostly sunny skies.

More clouds roll in on Thursday to partly sunny. Highs will be in the lower seventies on Thursday, as a cooler air mass approaches the Great Lakes.

Much cooler air moves into the region as we round out the work week on Friday. A chance for showers will be with us as well. Highs will only be in the mid to upper fifties on Friday, along with mostly cloudy Skies.

Much more sun will be with us this weekend. Mostly sunny skies will be above for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid fifties on Saturday, and jump to near sixty on Sunday.

A few more clouds will be with us to start up the new work week. Skies will be partly cloudy on Monday, with highs back into the mid sixties.

Have a Great Tuesday!