7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Anthony Codispoti825633
 

Updated on Tuesday, October 4, 2022; Morning Update:

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant. High 67°

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Warmer. Low 41°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. High 70°

 

DISCUSSION:

Skies will be mostly sunny today, along with some more warmth. Highs will be in the mid to upper sixties on this afternoon.

We’ll be mostly clear for your overnight. It will be warmer as well, with lows back into the lower forties to near forty.

Even more warmth as we get into mid week. Highs will be near seventy on Wednesday along with continued mostly sunny skies.

More clouds roll in on Thursday to partly sunny. Highs will be in the lower seventies on Thursday, as a cooler air mass approaches the Great Lakes.

Much cooler air moves into the region as we round out the work week on Friday. A chance for showers will be with us as well. Highs will only be in the mid to upper fifties on Friday, along with mostly cloudy Skies.

Much more sun will be with us this weekend. Mostly sunny skies will be above for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid fifties on Saturday, and jump to near sixty on Sunday.

A few more clouds will be with us to start up the new work week. Skies will be partly cloudy on Monday, with highs back into the mid sixties.

Have a Great Tuesday!

 

Connect with me:

Twitter: @codispotiwx

Facebook: N/A

E-Mail: acodispoti@whizmediagroup.com

Anthony Codispoti
Anthony Codispoti was born and raised in Delran, New Jersey. Anthony credits his love of weather to all the great science teachers he had in Delran schools. Anthony attended college at Millersville University of Pennsylvania where he majored in meteorology and graduated in the fall of 2021. While he was in college, he was involved in the American Meteorological Society both at Millersville student chapter and at the national level. He was even secretary for the student chapter for his 'senior' year. He also participated in the campus weather service where he forecasted for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area and learned to love forecasting. He also helped out in a few research projects like SEARMAR, SEGUE, and MU-PAST. In his free time, he likes to look at the stars, watch Philadelphia sports teams, and go on walks when it's warm enough. Anthony is very excited to see all that Southeastern Ohio has to offer!