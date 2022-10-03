Zanesville Concert Association Fills Secrest Auditorium with 4th Graders

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Secrest Auditorium opened its doors this morning to more than 900 Muskingum County Fourth Graders as the Zanesville Concert Association with a grant from the Straker Charitable Foundation presented Alias Brass, a group of 5 musicians from across the country. Zanesville Concert Association Vice President Sheryl Wise explained why the event is important and what it offers the students.

“All the fourth graders of the Muskingum County area to come hear world class musicians,” Wise said. “Today they’re going to be hearing Alias Brass, which is a brass quintet, so that’s 5 instruments. So they’re going to be hearing a wide variety of music from Symphonic Music, to Jazz, to Bluegrass, a little Country and a little bit of Rock and Roll in there. So it’s going to be a wonderful opportunity for our kids to learn about the different instruments, to hear great music and to just have an opportunity to come to a live concert.”

The Zanesville Concert Association has been hosting educational concerts for children at Secrest Auditorium since the 1980s and John McIntire Elementary Fourth Grade Teacher Edie Steil described how the students benefit from the concert.

“A lot of our students have not been to the Secrest Auditorium. Just to see how beautiful this building is and a lot of them have not been to a concert before and so they’re ready,” Steil said. “They’re so excited to be here. They’re ready to listen and learn. So like the etiquette of just being out with others and to be at a concert and to knowing and showing their manners and learning how to behave in this type of atmosphere so if they ever get to go again they know what to expect.”

This was the first Fourth Grade Concert held since Covid-19 and the brass quintet introduced the students to their instruments by showing the different components and explaining how they work.