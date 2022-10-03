Registration Now Open for MCLS Hallow-Read Around the World Challenge

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Spooky season is here! And so is the Muskingum County Library System’s newest reading challenge.

Hallow-Read Around The World registration is open now and ready to provide some spook-tacular fun for all ages!

The challenge, which runs through the end of the month encourages book lovers to read all month long while completing activities and earning badges through the Beanstack app, for the chance to win a prize at the conclusion of it all.

Through the challenge, which MCLS Assistant Teen Librarian Alyssa Fisher says is much like the annual summer reading program, readers will have the opportunity to learn about Halloween-like rituals and celebrations from cultures around the world.

“One thing that makes it more interesting is that since it’s read around the world, you get to learn about different cultures and what festivals and celebrations they have in the month of October,” she said.



All you have to do is log your hours on Beanstalk as you read over the course of this month.

You can also find all the fun learning activities provided, covering everything from Dia De Los Muertos to Day of Dracula, to complete and count towards your tracked reading for the challenge



“It’s fun to learn about different cultures and what different festivities they celebrate. And it just kind of opens your mind to the possibilities,” Fisher said.



If you would like to register for Hallow-Read Around The World, all you have to do is download the Beanstalk app or visit http://muskingumlibrary.beanstack.org

You can also call your library branch to register.