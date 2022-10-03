MCSO most wanted

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the following most wanted suspects:

Thomas Edward Moore

AKA: Tommy Moore

DOB: 07/16/1970

Last Known Address: 503 Spring Street, Philo OH

Height: 5’8” Weight: 135

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos/Scars: Scar on head

Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Warrant Charges: Failed to Abide by Sanctions of Community Control, Probation Violation

Jason Allen Hopper

DOB: 02/02/1982

Last Known Address: 2380 Vista View Dr, Apt A, Nashport OH

Height: 6’0” Weight: 220

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Tattoos: Both wrists and upper right arm

Offense/Warrant Type: IndictmentsCharges: Forgery, Theft by deception, & Theft

Shawn Eugene Gamble II

DOB: 09/13/1981

Last Known Address: 490 Downard Road, Zanesville, OH

Height: 6’0” Weight: 145

Hair: Brown Eyes: Green

Tattoos: n/a

Offense/Warrant Type: Indictment

Charges: Endangering Children w/Gun Spec, Weapon Under Disability and Corrupting Another w/Drugs

Shala Sue Blevins

DOB: 6/10/1989

Last Known Address: 200 Willis Drive Lot 138 Zanesville, OH

Height: 5’ 03” Weight: 182

Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue

Tattoos: Lf Ear, Lf Foot, Lf Thigh, Neck, Rt Ear, Rt Foot, Rt Thigh, Wrist, Buttock

Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Indictment

Charges: Failed to appear on Bond for Theft Charges

Bond: $100,000

Randi Nicole Glass

DOB: 7/9/1979

Last Known Address: 62 N Pembroke Ave, Zanesville, OH

Height: 5’ 08” Weight: 260

Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue

Tattoos: Back, Ankle, Buttock, Chest, Rt Foot, Rt Forearm

Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Indictment

Charges: Possession and Trafficking Methamphetamine

Bond: $150,000

Jeffrey Scott Body

AKA: “Body”

DOB: 09/07/1981

Last Known Address: 245 Boyelston Ave Newark Ohio

Height: 5’11” Weight: 240

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Offense/Warrant Type: Grand Jury Indictment

Charges: Possession of Drugs (Cocaine) F1 (MDO)Major Drug Offender, Trafficking in Drugs (Cocaine) F1 (MDO) Major Drug Offender, Trafficking in Drugs (Cocaine) F1, Illegal Manufacture of Drugs (Cocaine) F/2, Illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs (Cocaine) F/3, Permitting Drug Abuse F/5, Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity F/1 (MDO) Engaging in a Pattern of corrupt activity F/1 (MDO)

Should you know the whereabouts of these individuals or have information that might lead to their arrest, please contact your local Law Enforcement agency or the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at 740-452-3637, extension 1.