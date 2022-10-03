MCSO most wanted

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the following most wanted suspects:
Thomas Edward Moore
AKA: Tommy Moore
DOB: 07/16/1970
Last Known Address: 503 Spring Street, Philo OH
Height: 5’8” Weight: 135
Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos/Scars: Scar on head
Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Warrant Charges: Failed to Abide by Sanctions of Community Control, Probation Violation
Jason Allen Hopper
DOB: 02/02/1982
Last Known Address: 2380 Vista View Dr, Apt A, Nashport OH
Height: 6’0” Weight: 220
Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
Tattoos: Both wrists and upper right arm
Offense/Warrant Type: IndictmentsCharges: Forgery, Theft by deception, & Theft
Shawn Eugene Gamble II
DOB: 09/13/1981
Last Known Address: 490 Downard Road, Zanesville, OH
Height: 6’0” Weight: 145
Hair: Brown Eyes: Green
Tattoos: n/a
Offense/Warrant Type: Indictment
Charges: Endangering Children w/Gun Spec, Weapon Under Disability and Corrupting Another w/Drugs
Shala Sue Blevins
DOB: 6/10/1989
Last Known Address: 200 Willis Drive Lot 138 Zanesville, OH
Height: 5’ 03” Weight: 182
Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue
Tattoos: Lf Ear, Lf Foot, Lf Thigh, Neck, Rt Ear, Rt Foot, Rt Thigh, Wrist, Buttock
Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Indictment
Charges: Failed to appear on Bond for Theft Charges
Bond: $100,000
Randi Nicole Glass
DOB: 7/9/1979
Last Known Address: 62 N Pembroke Ave, Zanesville, OH
Height: 5’ 08” Weight: 260
Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue
Tattoos: Back, Ankle, Buttock, Chest, Rt Foot, Rt Forearm
Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Indictment
Charges: Possession and Trafficking Methamphetamine
Bond: $150,000
Jeffrey Scott Body
AKA: “Body”
DOB: 09/07/1981
Last Known Address: 245 Boyelston Ave Newark Ohio
Height: 5’11” Weight: 240
Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
Offense/Warrant Type: Grand Jury Indictment
Charges: Possession of Drugs (Cocaine) F1 (MDO)Major Drug Offender, Trafficking in Drugs (Cocaine) F1 (MDO) Major Drug Offender, Trafficking in Drugs (Cocaine) F1, Illegal Manufacture of Drugs (Cocaine) F/2, Illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs (Cocaine) F/3, Permitting Drug Abuse F/5, Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity F/1 (MDO) Engaging in a Pattern of corrupt activity F/1 (MDO)
Should you know the whereabouts of these individuals or have information that might lead to their arrest, please contact your local Law Enforcement agency or the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at 740-452-3637, extension 1.