Licking Co. Agencies Receive Funds to Fight Violent Crime

Ten law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $12.3 million to help prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime in their communities.

In Licking County the Sheriff’s Office will receive over $400,000 to develop and implement a strategic plan for violent crime reduction and to identify future needs associated with anticipated growth in the county. Funds will also be used toward new technology to assist in preventing and investigating incidents of violent crime, as well as for the creation of violent crime awareness literature, pamphlets, and training materials to be distributed throughout Licking County to schools, businesses, fairs, and community events.



The Newark Division of Police will receive over $128,000 to purchase new technology to assist in preventing and investigating incidents of violent crime.

The grants represent the ninth round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. To date, Governor DeWine has awarded $58.3 million to 129 Ohio law enforcement agencies as part of this program. Approximately $100 million will be awarded to local law enforcement agencies as part of the grant program in total.