Governor Announces Funding for ODVN

Transitions in Muskingum County will share part of $6.7m going to support the work of of the Ohio Domestic Violence Network. Governor Mike DeWine announced the funding on Monday.

ODVN will use $5.1m of the grant funding to implement a mobile advocacy and health care project in partnership with the Ohio Association of Community Health Centers.

The remaining $1.6m will be used to house survivors and their children in hotels. Many families will have Covid or other health concerns that prevent them from sheltering in one of ODVN’s 76 member programs.

The funds are administered by the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services within the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

The announcement comes during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

