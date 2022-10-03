Astros open 3-game series with the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (86-73, third in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (104-55, first in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (10-13, 3.36 ERA, .98 WHIP, 226 strikeouts); Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-1, 2.38 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros begin a three-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.

Houston has a 53-25 record at home and a 104-55 record overall. The Astros have a 47-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Philadelphia has a 39-39 record in road games and an 86-73 record overall. The Phillies have a 62-16 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 37 home runs, 78 walks and 96 RBI while hitting .301 for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 11-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

J.T. Realmuto has 26 doubles, five triples, 22 home runs and 84 RBI while hitting .273 for the Phillies. Rhys Hoskins is 12-for-41 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Phillies: 4-6, .248 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr.: day-to-day (illness), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Phillies: Brad Hand: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.