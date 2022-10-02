ZANESVILLE, OH- The South Zanesville Fire Department hosted an event called the South Zanesville Fire Department Chicken BBQ. This event helps both the community coming to the Fire Station and eating some delicious chicken while also donating money for a good cause to help the South Zanesville Fire Department get new equipment.

Lieutenant of the South Zanesville Fire Department Bill Ross spoke about how the Chicken BBQ will help benefit both the community of Zanesville and the fire department.

“It helps out a lot, they come, they purchase the chicken from us, our chicken is made by the Zanesville High School Boosters. It gives them a good meal to eat and their money goes to a good cause to help us for our training and our equipment that we buy.”

Ross also spoke about why the South Zanesville Fire Department Chicken BBQ is important to the community.

“I think it’s important to the community, they get to come out, they get to see what we do buy. They see us in person, the fellowship, they get to sit in here and eat if they like and take it home. A lot of them stand around and talk to us and tell us how well were doing in the community.”

All in all, this event was a great way for the community of Zanesville to eat some mouth-watering chicken and make some fun memories. The proceeds from this event will go to both the South Zanesville Fire Department and Amrou Grotto.