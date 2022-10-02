Secrest Auditorium: Alias Brass Quintet Concert  

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Secrest Auditorium has loads of different kinds of music entertainment from Acapella to Barbershop Quartets and even some Brass Bands. The Alias Brass Quintet played some beautiful brass music from classic to pop music.

Horn Player of the Alias Brass Company Natalie Higgins spoke about how they were inspired to start the Alias Brass Quintet.

“So, the Alias Brass Company started actually as an undergraduate Brass Quintet, several of my friends and I came together and we were playing for libraries, for retirement homes, I really wanted to make a go at It as a professional ensemble. However, at that time we were still refining our own individual skills on our instruments. And so later on, years later, about ten years I think, we all came back together after we had more degrees under our belts and we met in Houston Texas for ten days to see if we could make a show and we did.”

Higgins also spoke about why she thinks Band Concerts in general are important for all generations.

“Music teaches you how to problem solve, most of the time when we’re not performing on stage, were in a room with our instruments for, I tell my students, three to four hours a day. And we are figuring out how to get better at this piece of metal. And so, once you sit in a room like that and you try different practice tactics and you see what works and what doesn’t, you can then take it out of the practice room and apply it to all the different subjects and elements of your life.”

If you want to know when other great performances are happening at Secrest Auditorium, you can visit their website at secrestauditorium.com/Events-Tickets/.