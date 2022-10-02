Phillies face the Nationals with 2-1 series lead

Philadelphia Phillies (85-73, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (55-103, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (11-7, 2.92 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 156 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-18, 6.08 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -247, Nationals +203; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the Washington Nationals with a 2-1 series lead.

Washington has gone 26-54 at home and 55-103 overall. The Nationals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .249.

Philadelphia has an 85-73 record overall and a 38-39 record on the road. The Phillies are 61-16 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the 19th time these teams square off this season. The Phillies are ahead 15-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 26 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 14-for-38 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 21 doubles, three triples and 44 home runs for the Phillies. Rhys Hoskins is 13-for-41 with five doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .222 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .233 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (eyes), Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Brad Hand: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.