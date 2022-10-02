MVL Football Standings

Here are the Muskingum Valley League football standings through seven weeks. Overall record is listed first, then divisional record. Standings are based on divisional record. Cross-over games don’t count towards standings.

Big School Division

1. Sheridan (6-1, 3-0)

2. Tri-Valley (6-1, 2-0)

3. Maysville (4-3, 1-1)

4. River View (3-4, 1-2)

T5. Philo (3-4, 0-2)

T5. John Glenn (2-5, 0-2)

Small School Division

1. New Lexington (6-1, 3-0)

T2. Morgan (4-3, 1-1)

T2. West Muskingum (5-2, 1-1)

T2. Meadowbrook (1-6, 1-1)

T2. Coshocton (1-6, 1-1)

6. Crooksville (0-7, 0-2)