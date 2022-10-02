Debutant Amos Kipruto of Kenya wins London Marathon

LONDON (AP) — Debutant Amos Kipruto, a world bronze medallist in Doha in 2019, won the men’s race at the London Marathon on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Kenyan finished in a time of 2 hours, 4 minutes, and 39 seconds to beat Ethiopia’s Leul Gebresilase in second place. Bashir Abdi of Belgium was third.

Earlier, Yalemzerf Yehualaw of Ethiopia recovered from a fall to win the women’s race.

The 23-year-old appeared to trip on a speed bump with six miles remaining but recovered to rejoin the leading pack and came home in 2 hours, 17 minutes, and 25 seconds, the third fastest time at the event.

Defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya had to settle for second.

This year’s race is taking place in October for the third and final time, after it was moved in 2020 due to COVID-19.

It will return to its traditional April date next year.

___

