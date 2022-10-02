Chambers 5 total TDs help Montana St. beat UC Davis 41-24

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Sean Chambers completed 13 of 21 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 203 yards and three TDs on 18 carries to help Montana State beat UC Davis 41-24 Saturday night.

Chambers, a transfer from Wyoming who made his first career start in place of injured starter Tommy Mellott, raced 78 yards for a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage and later scored on the same read-option play, this time from 65-yards out to give Montana State a 38-24 lead with 5:24 left in the third quarter.

Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. ran for 127 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries for UC Davis (1-4, 0-2 Big Sky). His 38-yard scoring run that made it 7-7 in the first quarter was his school-record 41st career touchdown. The sixth-year senior took a handoff and ran toward the sideline before he stopped and threw his first career pass to a wide-open McCallan Castles for a 22-yard touchdown catch-and-run that trimmed the Aggies’ deficit to 24-21 after holder Henry Reich ran in the 2-point conversion with 9:58 left in the third quarter.

Elijah Elliott had 16 carries for 74 yards and added a 37-yard reception for Montana State (4-1, 2-0).

The Bobcats, ranked No. 4 in the FCS coaches poll, had 552 total yards, including 325 rushing.

