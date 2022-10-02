ZANESVILLE, OH- Big Brothers Big Sisters hosted a fun event called Big Brothers Big Sisters Fall Fest Cookout where families and kids can have fun from playing cornhole, eating some delicious pizza to painting pumpkins and seeing some amazing animals from goats to camels to big turtles and even a young kangaroo.

Executive Director at Big Brothers Big Sisters Katie Mainini spoke about how they were able to get the funding for this event.

“Well, the funding was made possible in part by the Starbucks Foundation, and so basically what I did is apply for a National grant. We are a National Partner with Starbucks, and so we were granted five-thousand dollars to be able to put something like this together to offer the families we serve and support and to do something fun.”

Mainini also spoke about why she thinks the Fall season and Halloween is a great way to have fun with kids and families.

“I think Halloween is a very fun holiday to celebrate, at Big Brothers Big Sisters, obviously we serve children, we serve youth, we love to see them get excited. We’re involved with a lot of different activities and trick-or-treats within the community, passing out candy, kids love to get dressed up, love to come together. Just another opportunity for us to get with kids and do some fun stuff.”

If you want to know any other events that Big Brothers Big Sisters are hosting, you can visit their website at bbbsz.org