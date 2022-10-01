Snyder’s late TD pass lifts Buffalo over Miami (OH) 24-20

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Cole Snyder threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Justin Marshall with 31 seconds remaining in the game and Buffalo rallied to beat Miami of Ohio 24-20 on Saturday.

Snyder’s pass to Marshall capped a 13-play, 82-yard drive for Buffalo (2-3, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) that took 3:51 off the clock. Miami (2-3) made it to the Buffalo 46-yard line before turning the ball over on downs with 3 seconds left in its MAC opener.

Mike Washington’s 1-yard touchdown plunge gave Buffalo a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Three scrimmage plays later Aveon Smith scored on a 73-yard run to pull the RedHawks even.

Buffalo took a 14-7 lead on Cole Snyder’s 1-yard touchdown run following an interception by Jahmin Muse and a 51-yard return. Graham Nicholson’s 35-yard field goal pulled Miami within 14-10 at halftime.

Alex McNulty’s 43-yard field goal stretched the Bulls’ lead to 17-10, but Aveon Smith scored on a 3-yard run and Nicholson added another field goal to give the RedHawks a 20-17 lead after three quarters.

Snyder completed 19 of 35 passes for 188 yards with one interception for Buffalo. The Bulls managed just 278 yards of offense, while yielding 359.

Smith completed 14 of 26 passes for 119 yards for Miami. He rushed 12 times for 142 yards and two scores.

