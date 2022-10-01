Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Avon Grove 24, Academy Park 6
Biglerville 21, York County Tech 20
Chester 22, West Chester Henderson 0
Conemaugh Valley 27, Claysburg-Kimmel 0
Conwell Egan 14, Philadelphia West Catholic 7
Dobbins/Randolph 18, Fels 12
George School 52, Capital Prep, N.Y. 18
Germantown Academy 37, Peddie, N.J. 27
Haverford School 44, Landon, Md. 7
Jeannette 38, Riverview 6
Jenkintown 13, Morrisville 12
La Salle 21, Calvert Hall College, Md. 20
Northampton 31, Bethlehem Catholic 21
Pen Argyl 29, Minersville 12
Reynolds 50, Kennedy Catholic 6
Scranton Prep 44, Wallenpaupack 7
South Side 49, Summit Academy 0
Southern Lehigh 35, Wilson 7
St. Joseph’s Prep 35, Archbishop Wood 6
Sun Valley 29, Penn Wood 6
Susquehanna 45, Scranton Holy Cross 0
The Hill School 30, Academy of the New Church 13
West Lawn Wilson 32, Governor Mifflin 14
Western Beaver 18, Freedom Area 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/