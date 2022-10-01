Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Avon Grove 24, Academy Park 6

Biglerville 21, York County Tech 20

Chester 22, West Chester Henderson 0

Conemaugh Valley 27, Claysburg-Kimmel 0

Conwell Egan 14, Philadelphia West Catholic 7

Dobbins/Randolph 18, Fels 12

George School 52, Capital Prep, N.Y. 18

Germantown Academy 37, Peddie, N.J. 27

Haverford School 44, Landon, Md. 7

Jeannette 38, Riverview 6

Jenkintown 13, Morrisville 12

La Salle 21, Calvert Hall College, Md. 20

Northampton 31, Bethlehem Catholic 21

Pen Argyl 29, Minersville 12

Reynolds 50, Kennedy Catholic 6

Scranton Prep 44, Wallenpaupack 7

South Side 49, Summit Academy 0

Southern Lehigh 35, Wilson 7

St. Joseph’s Prep 35, Archbishop Wood 6

Sun Valley 29, Penn Wood 6

Susquehanna 45, Scranton Holy Cross 0

The Hill School 30, Academy of the New Church 13

West Lawn Wilson 32, Governor Mifflin 14

Western Beaver 18, Freedom Area 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/