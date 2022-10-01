Zanesville, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County.

According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on SR 60 near milepost 13 in Wayne Township.

Authorities said the driver, 24-year-old Dontel Mayle of Zanesville, was northbound on SR 60 when he drove off the left side of the roadway. The 2013 Chevy Suburban struck a guardrail, overturned and landed in the Muskingum River. Mayle was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.



The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office, Duncan Falls Fire Department, Community Ambulance, Falls Township Fire Department and Wayne Township Fire Department.



The crash remains under investigation.



This is the second traffic fatality in Muskingum County in the past 2 days.