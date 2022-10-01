Davidson rushes for 498 yards in 31-0 victory over Butler

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Dylan Sparks carried it 16 times for a career-high 180 yards and Davidson rushed for 498 yards in a 31-0 victory over Butler on Saturday.

It was Davidson’s first shutout since 2019.

Coy Williams added 19 rushes for 109 yards for Davidson (4-1, 2-0 Pioneer), which has won four straight. Aaron Maione had two runs and two touchdowns, and Jayden Waddell added 60 yards and a score.

Caden Bonoffski provided the only scoring in the first half when he capped the game’s opening drive with a 44-yard field goal. Davidson scored 14 points in each of the final two quarters.

Jayden Waddell and Luke Durkin combined to complete 7 of 11 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown for Davidson. John Tessmann led the Wildcats defense with two interceptions.

Bret Bushka was intercepted three times for Butler (2-2, 0-1). He threw for 150 yards and rushed it six times for 102 yards.

Davidson controlled the time of possession 40:42 to 19:18.

