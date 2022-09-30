Walk a Mile in My Shoes event at Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, OH- A local initiative is bringing awareness to domestic violence in our community.

The Muskingum County Domestic Violence Coalition is hosting an event called “Walk a Mile In My Shoes.” During the event male walkers will wear women shoes and women will wear men’s shoes.

Chairman for Walk a Mile In My Shoes Dorothy Thomas spoke about what inspired the event .

“I got tired of people blaming victims all the time and saying why don’t they just leave. In case you don’t realize that or people in the community don’t realize it, were blaming the wrong person, we should be blaming the perpetrator, the abuser, not the victim. And so, I want to educate people on all the reasons why it’s hard to leave somebody but also what’s the reasons why this person is abusing somebody all the time. “

Proceeds from the walk will go towards Transitions which advocates for victims of domestic violence. Thomas says it’s important to be informed.

“We have the T-shirt there with sayings on them that victims actually wrote on those, it’s clothes line project, so I think seeing the people and community listening to things and learning more about domestic violence and making a difference and making it more aware helps people and letting them know there’s help out there in the community and a lot of people don’t realize that.”

The Walk a Mile In My Shoes event will take place on October 3rd at the Muskingum County Courthouse from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.