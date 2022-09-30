The Wilds Breaks Ground on New Campground



MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Oh – There’s going to be a ‘wild’ new experience coming to Muskingum County soon!

A groundbreaking ceremony for a brand new 59-acre RV campground at The Wilds was held this morning.



The Wilds Team members, funding partners, along with local and state leaders gathered at the future home of the campground, which will feature 46 RV and 27 Primative campsites as well as trails, a playground, dog park, and plenty of other amenities.

Reutilizing former mining grounds, the area is rich with history and full of fun new opportunities for all who visit.



“A lot of people look at these areas as wastelands. And, you know, Ohio and some other coal country have been plagued with these abandoned mine lands for a long time and this is just a great way to turn it around. You know, there was great economic impact here when it was mined for coal, and now we’re turning it to an even more beneficial use. And at The Wilds, we can tell that conservation story too. So, how bring it back in a way that promotes conservation, promotes recreation, and I think people are really going to enjoy it,” ODNR Director Mary Murtz told us.



With over 2 million dollars in funding provided by Ohio Department of Natural Resources as well as other local and state agencies to begin laying the groundwork for the grounds, construction is anticipated to take about a year to complete.

The new facilities look to provide much needed lodging for those who visit and allow more time to explore The Wilds and all Muskingum County and the area has to offer.



“It’s going to have a big impact on The Wilds. It’ll certainly allow people to spend more time here, experience more of our programs, learn more about the amazing work that we’re doing. “

“This will bring in more people, more people coming in, buying gasoline, buying groceries, visiting other parks here in Muskingum County. The ties with Muskingum University, we do a lot of research work tih them, so I think we’re going to be able to boost that. Just a lot of spin-off opportunities of just having more people coming to this area to experience what unique assets we have here at The Wilds and in Muskingum County,” President and CEO of the Columbus Zoo Tom Schmid said.



A camp store, two shower houses, and fishing and swimming will also be available at the soon-to-be-named campground located at State Road 146 and Zion Ridge Road

The Wilds hopes to have the campground, which is expected to increase visitation to the park to an estimated 18 thousand people per year, open by late 2023 or early 2024,