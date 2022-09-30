South Zanesville Fire Department Hosting Chicken BBQ This Weekend…



SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you don’t want to be in a ‘fowl’ mood this weekend, head out to South Zanesville Fire Department for their chicken barbecue.

With chicken made fresh by the Zanesville High School Boosters, it’ll be an egg-cellent time!



Proceeds from the barbecue will be split to benefit both the fire department as well as Amrou Grotto.

Amrou Grotto member Tim Snelling says it’s a joint effort between the two and they’re excited to partner with South Zanesville Fire Department once again.



“The fire department and the Grotto have kind of combined here. We help support them with our meat raffle and then they help support us with the chicken barbecue. So with this, it’s a combined effort between both organizations. And you know, if it wasn’t for the fire department, things could get hectic in a hurry around here, ” Snelling said.



The barbecue starts at 11 am this Sunday, October 2nd and will go until all the chickens have been handed out.

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to come out, you can even see South Zanesville Fire Chief Russell Taylor and his chicken costume in person!



“We are having 1000 halves of chickens. We’ll be able to drive through, sit-in, to eat. So come out, have some good chicken,” South Zanesville Fire Lieutenant Bill Ross said.

“We’ll have the chicken rain or shine, it doesn’t matter. Just come out, have a good time, support two great organizations in Muskingum County.

“You’re gonna have to catch me to cook me! Just come on out and get it!” Taylor added.



Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the firehouse, Village Office, or from any South Zanesville firefighters or Grotto members.

Don’t miss out on the fun! Come ‘chick’ it out.