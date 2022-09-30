PREP FOOTBALL=
ALAH 63, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 8
Aledo (Mercer County) 51, Princeville 14
Algonquin (Jacobs) 35, Burlington Central 30
Amboy 26, Kirkland Hiawatha 12
Andrew 49, Stagg 6
Anna-Jonesboro 28, Pinckneyville 14
Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 19, Knoxville 13
Athens 37, PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 8
Auburn 47, Riverton 19
Batavia 35, Wheaton Warrenville South 0
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 31, Marion 30
Belvidere North 35, Rockford Auburn 18
Benton 24, Harrisburg 21
Bismarck-Henning 43, Catlin (Salt Fork) 42
Bloomington Central Catholic 42, St. Joseph-Ogden 20
Blue Island Eisenhower 14, Reavis 6
Bolingbrook 43, Homewood-Flossmoor 36
Bradley-Bourbonnais 28, Lincoln Way Central 25
Breese Central 49, Salem 12
Breese Mater Dei 27, Du Quoin 19
Buffalo Grove 45, Wheeling 15
Byron 63, Rock Falls 0
Carlinville 14, Piasa Southwestern 0
Carterville 28, Nashville 7
Centralia 14, Cahokia 0
Champaign Centennial 49, Bloomington 14
Charleston 27, Taylorville 8
Chatham Glenwood 56, Springfield Lanphier 14
Chester 13, Carlyle 12
Chicago (Carver Military) 22, Corliss 20
Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 25, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 0
Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 34, Chicago Ag Science 0
Chicago Christian 35, St. Edward 13
Chicago Mt. Carmel 28, Brother Rice 21
Clifton Central 48, Dwight 36
Coal City 48, Manteno 0
Colfax Ridgeview 40, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 12
Crete-Monee 66, Thornridge 0
Crystal Lake South 50, Crystal Lake Central 22
Cumberland 42, Villa Grove/Heritage 14
DeKalb 49, Waubonsie Valley 13
Decatur MacArthur 34, Springfield 28
Decatur St. Teresa 63, Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 12
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 46, Tremont 0
Deerfield 20, Highland Park 0
Dixon 22, Rockford Lutheran 19
Downers North 23, Hinsdale Central 3
Downers South 26, Hinsdale South 6
Durand/Pecatonica 48, Dakota 20
East Alton-Wood River 22, Columbia 13
Edwardsville 51, Alton 6
Eureka 33, El Paso-Gridley 3
Evanston Township 31, Niles West 0
Fairbury Prairie Central 51, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8
Fairfield 46, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 6
Farmington 33, Rushville-Industry 16
Forreston 60, West Carroll 6
Fulton 44, Stockton 6
Geneseo 47, Rock Island Alleman 0
Geneva 42, St. Charles East 0
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 19, Oregon 0
Glenbard East 28, Elgin 0
Grayslake Central 49, Grant 33
Grayslake North 28, Lakes Community 7
Greenfield-Northwestern 34, Carrollton 0
Hall 26, Kewanee 15
Hamilton County 15, Flora 13
Havana-Midwest Central Coop 40, Abingdon 20
Herrin 48, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove Co-op 0
Hersey 35, Rolling Meadows 14
Highland 65, Bethalto Civic Memorial 0
Hope Academy 35, DePaul College Prep 28
Huntley 17, Cary-Grove 14
IC Catholic 42, Wheaton Academy 20
Illini West (Carthage) 28, Astoria/VIT Co-op 22
Jacksonville 48, Eisenhower 0
Johnsburg 40, Plano 20
Johnston City 50, Vienna-Goreville 8
Joliet West 59, Romeoville 19
Lake Zurich 21, Libertyville 8
Larkin 29, Aurora (East) 21
Lena-Winslow 54, Woodstock Marian 7
Leo 22, Harvey Thornton 0
Lincoln-Way East 44, Sandburg 0
Lisle (Benet Academy) 14, Niles Notre Dame 0
Lisle 36, Herscher 26
Loyola 28, Marist 17
Lyons 51, Proviso West 6
Macomb 38, Elmwood-Brimfield 20
Mahomet-Seymour 35, Quincy Notre Dame 10
Maine South 23, Glenbrook South 16
Maine West 36, Vernon Hills 13
Maroa-Forsyth 42, Stanford Olympia 20
McHenry 31, Dundee-Crown 12
Mendota 49, Sherrard 35
Minooka 16, Oswego East 13
Momence 22, Gilman Iroquois West 17
Monticello 55, Rantoul 6
Mount Vernon 35, Carbondale 28
Moweaqua Central A&M 36, Warrensburg-Latham 0
Mt. Carmel 42, Newton 7
Mt. Zion 39, Effingham 36
Murphysboro/Elverado 66, West Frankfort 7
Naperville Central 10, Naperville North 7, OT
Naperville Neuqua Valley 36, Metea Valley 0
New Trier 24, Glenbrook North 17
Niles North 20, Maine East 19
Normal Community 50, Danville 43, 2OT
North-Mac 50, Greenville 14
Oak Forest 42, Tinley Park 8
Oak Lawn Richards 47, Argo 21
Olney (Richland County) 27, Paris 14
Ottawa 33, Woodstock North 12
Ottawa Marquette 40, LeRoy 17
Palatine 42, Conant 10
Pana 42, Litchfield 8
Pekin 55, Metamora 13
Peotone 53, Streator 42
Phillips 42, Whitney Young 7
Plainfield Central 29, Plainfield East 6
Plainfield North 31, Oswego 3
Plainfield South 50, Joliet Central 7
Pleasant Plains 43, Pittsfield 12
Polo 48, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 6
Prairie Ridge 62, Hampshire 34
Princeton 36, Sterling Newman 0
ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 34, Stark County 13
Red Bud 40, Dupo 0
Reed-Custer 50, Wilmington 5
Richmond-Burton 31, Morris 7
Riverside-Brookfield 55, Westmont 0
Robinson 50, Lawrenceville 8
Rochelle 48, Marengo 27
Rochester 54, Springfield Southeast 6
Rock Island 34, Galesburg 14
Rockford Guilford 52, Freeport 14
Rockford Jefferson 51, Belvidere 26
Rockridge 36, Morrison 22
Round Lake 28, North Chicago 20
Roxana 36, Freeburg 13
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 49, Normal University 7
Schaumburg 30, Fremd 23, OT
Schurz 38, Steinmetz 0
Seneca 1, Watseka (coop) 0
Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 27, Eldorado 26
Shelbyville 43, Macon Meridian 0
Shepard 41, Oak Lawn Community 25
Simeon 42, Curie 8
South Elgin 49, Glenbard South 27
St. Ignatius 39, De La Salle 13
St. Patrick 24, Carmel 14
St. Rita 33, Nazareth 10
St. Viator 18, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 14
Sterling 34, Quincy 28, OT
Stevenson 14, Lake Forest 0
Sycamore 28, Kaneland 7
Thornwood 14, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 12
Tolono Unity 48, Pontiac 0
Trenton Wesclin 21, Sparta 18
Tri-Valley 41, Fieldcrest 0
Tuscola 29, Clinton 7
Vandalia 48, Staunton 12
Warren Township 48, Mundelein 8
Washington 51, East Peoria 7
Wauconda 16, Antioch 14
West Chicago 46, Streamwood 24
West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop 49, Galva 14
Wheaton North 21, Glenbard North 14
Williamsville 48, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 14
Willowbrook 42, Addison Trail 6
York 17, Glenbard West 13
Yorkville 10, Aurora (West Aurora) 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/