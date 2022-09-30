Friday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press2

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 58, Benjamin Franklin 0

Annville-Cleona 42, Kutztown 28

Avella 22, Carlynton 14

Bellwood-Antis 44, Southern Huntingdon 7

Belmont Charter 40, Overbrook 0

Berlin-Brothersvalley 57, Brownsville 0

Berwick 41, Wyoming Valley West 13

Bethlehem Freedom 46, Allentown Allen 0

Bishop Guilfoyle 35, Central Cambria 3

Bloomsburg 28, Warrior Run 14

Bonner-Prendergast 35, Archbishop Ryan 7

Burgettstown 26, Cornell 6

Cambria Heights 56, United Valley 0

Cameron County 38, Bucktail 14

Canton 51, Wyalusing 13

Catasauqua 35, Schuylkill Haven 12

Cedar Crest 39, Reading 0

Central Valley 42, Blackhawk 0

Central York 35, Dallastown Area 21

Chestnut Ridge 33, Westmont Hilltop 29

Clearfield 42, Huntingdon 0

Coatesville 38, Rustin 7

Cocalico 42, ELCO 6

Conestoga 20, Upper Darby 7

Coudersport 6, Elk County Catholic 0

Crestwood 45, Wilkes-Barre Area 14

Dallas 42, Hazleton Area 20

Danville 51, Lewisburg 0

Delaware Valley 42, North Pocono 7

Dunmore 37, Mid Valley 2

Eastern York 14, West York 13

Easton 54, Pocono Mountain East 0

Elizabethtown 26, Daniel Boone 13

Emmaus 51, Stroudsburg 14

Erie Cathedral Prep 41, Erie McDowell 0

Exeter 47, Warwick 7

Fort Leboeuf 36, Girard 7

Garden Spot 24, Ephrata 21

Gateway 60, Hempfield Area 7

Gettysburg 17, Shippensburg 14

Greater Latrobe 31, Trinity 6

Harrisburg 48, Altoona 0

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 68, Milton Hershey 22

Hempfield 34, Penn Manor 7

Highlands 54, Mars 22

Hollidaysburg 31, Bellefonte 0

Interboro 35, Kennett 24

Jersey Shore 65, Executive Charter 12

Jim Thorpe 42, Tamaqua 6

Juniata Valley 28, Moshannon Valley 0

Kensington 30, Philadelphia George Washington 22

Keystone Oaks 42, Charleroi 0

Lakeland 42, Honesdale 2

Lansdale Catholic 34, Archbishop Carroll 2

Latin Charter 14, Martin Luther King 12

Ligonier Valley 48, Yough 14

Line Mountain 24, Newport 23, OT

Lower Dauphin 42, Palmyra 7

Mahanoy Area 34, Marian Catholic 18

Manheim Central 70, Muhlenberg 0

Manheim Township 55, Lancaster McCaskey 6

McKeesport 42, Ringgold 0

Meadville 35, Oil City 0

Mechanicsburg 10, East Pennsboro 7

Mercer 28, Maplewood 7

Mercersburg Academy 38, Perkiomen School 18

Mifflinburg 19, Selinsgrove 0

Milton 47, Hughesville 7

Mount Carmel 60, Midd-West 0

Mount Pleasant 45, Greensburg Salem 28

Mount Union 63, Everett 14

Muncy 48, Columbia-Montour 16

Nazareth Area 69, East Stroudsburg North 0

Neshaminy 7, Pennridge 6

Neshannock 55, New Brighton 6

North East 14, Conneaut, Ohio 12

North Hills 38, Fox Chapel 6

North Penn 35, Central Bucks South 21

Northern Lehigh 42, Salisbury 0

Northwestern Lehigh 20, Saucon Valley 0

Notre Dame-Green Pond 36, North Schuylkill 24

Old Forge 33, Lackawanna Trail 20

Palisades 35, Panther Valley 7

Palmerton 53, Pine Grove 28

Parkland 38, Pleasant Valley 7

Penn Cambria 27, Bedford 20

Penn Charter 40, Kiski School 26

Penns Valley 41, Philipsburg-Osceola 14

Perkiomen Valley 49, Methacton 7

Peters Township 50, Baldwin 13

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 41, Father Judge 7

Pope John Paul II 35, Pottsgrove 7

Port Allegany 26, Kane Area 6

Pottsville 34, Bangor 21

Punxsutawney 23, Dubois 0

Radnor 39, Harriton 13

Redbank Valley 38, Union/AC Valley(FB) 8

Riverside 47, Carbondale 13

Schuylkill Valley 39, Northern Lebanon 12

Scranton 38, Wyoming Area 7

Seneca Valley 42, Butler 7

Serra Catholic 49, Derry 7

Shamokin 57, Shikellamy 27

Solanco 32, Twin Valley 25

Souderton 34, Quakertown 20

South Fayette 49, Moon 14

South Park 39, Seton-LaSalle 14

Southern Columbia 34, Montoursville 16

State College 42, Central Dauphin East 14

Steel Valley 42, Apollo-Ridge 7

Sto-Rox 6, McGuffey 0

Strath Haven 35, Penncrest 6

Tri-Valley 48, Shenandoah Valley 0

Union Area 48, Springdale 13

Unionville 24, Chichester 0

Upper Dauphin 56, Halifax 13

Upper Dublin 41, Council Rock North 13

Upper Merion 49, Upper Perkiomen 14

Upper Moreland 42, William Tennent 14

Upper St. Clair 17, Mount Lebanon 10

Valley Forge Military 22, Randolph-Macon Academy, Va. 14

Valley View 21, Abington Heights 14

West Allegheny 43, Chartiers Valley 6

West Philadelphia 22, Philadelphia Central 14

Whitehall 35, Pocono Mountain West 0

Williams Valley 48, Pottsville Nativity 12

Windber 40, Uniontown 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press