PREP FOOTBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 58, Benjamin Franklin 0
Annville-Cleona 42, Kutztown 28
Avella 22, Carlynton 14
Bellwood-Antis 44, Southern Huntingdon 7
Belmont Charter 40, Overbrook 0
Berlin-Brothersvalley 57, Brownsville 0
Berwick 41, Wyoming Valley West 13
Bethlehem Freedom 46, Allentown Allen 0
Bishop Guilfoyle 35, Central Cambria 3
Bloomsburg 28, Warrior Run 14
Bonner-Prendergast 35, Archbishop Ryan 7
Burgettstown 26, Cornell 6
Cambria Heights 56, United Valley 0
Cameron County 38, Bucktail 14
Canton 51, Wyalusing 13
Catasauqua 35, Schuylkill Haven 12
Cedar Crest 39, Reading 0
Central Valley 42, Blackhawk 0
Central York 35, Dallastown Area 21
Chestnut Ridge 33, Westmont Hilltop 29
Clearfield 42, Huntingdon 0
Coatesville 38, Rustin 7
Cocalico 42, ELCO 6
Conestoga 20, Upper Darby 7
Coudersport 6, Elk County Catholic 0
Crestwood 45, Wilkes-Barre Area 14
Dallas 42, Hazleton Area 20
Danville 51, Lewisburg 0
Delaware Valley 42, North Pocono 7
Dunmore 37, Mid Valley 2
Eastern York 14, West York 13
Easton 54, Pocono Mountain East 0
Elizabethtown 26, Daniel Boone 13
Emmaus 51, Stroudsburg 14
Erie Cathedral Prep 41, Erie McDowell 0
Exeter 47, Warwick 7
Fort Leboeuf 36, Girard 7
Garden Spot 24, Ephrata 21
Gateway 60, Hempfield Area 7
Gettysburg 17, Shippensburg 14
Greater Latrobe 31, Trinity 6
Harrisburg 48, Altoona 0
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 68, Milton Hershey 22
Hempfield 34, Penn Manor 7
Highlands 54, Mars 22
Hollidaysburg 31, Bellefonte 0
Interboro 35, Kennett 24
Jersey Shore 65, Executive Charter 12
Jim Thorpe 42, Tamaqua 6
Juniata Valley 28, Moshannon Valley 0
Kensington 30, Philadelphia George Washington 22
Keystone Oaks 42, Charleroi 0
Lakeland 42, Honesdale 2
Lansdale Catholic 34, Archbishop Carroll 2
Latin Charter 14, Martin Luther King 12
Ligonier Valley 48, Yough 14
Line Mountain 24, Newport 23, OT
Lower Dauphin 42, Palmyra 7
Mahanoy Area 34, Marian Catholic 18
Manheim Central 70, Muhlenberg 0
Manheim Township 55, Lancaster McCaskey 6
McKeesport 42, Ringgold 0
Meadville 35, Oil City 0
Mechanicsburg 10, East Pennsboro 7
Mercer 28, Maplewood 7
Mercersburg Academy 38, Perkiomen School 18
Mifflinburg 19, Selinsgrove 0
Milton 47, Hughesville 7
Mount Carmel 60, Midd-West 0
Mount Pleasant 45, Greensburg Salem 28
Mount Union 63, Everett 14
Muncy 48, Columbia-Montour 16
Nazareth Area 69, East Stroudsburg North 0
Neshaminy 7, Pennridge 6
Neshannock 55, New Brighton 6
North East 14, Conneaut, Ohio 12
North Hills 38, Fox Chapel 6
North Penn 35, Central Bucks South 21
Northern Lehigh 42, Salisbury 0
Northwestern Lehigh 20, Saucon Valley 0
Notre Dame-Green Pond 36, North Schuylkill 24
Old Forge 33, Lackawanna Trail 20
Palisades 35, Panther Valley 7
Palmerton 53, Pine Grove 28
Parkland 38, Pleasant Valley 7
Penn Cambria 27, Bedford 20
Penn Charter 40, Kiski School 26
Penns Valley 41, Philipsburg-Osceola 14
Perkiomen Valley 49, Methacton 7
Peters Township 50, Baldwin 13
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 41, Father Judge 7
Pope John Paul II 35, Pottsgrove 7
Port Allegany 26, Kane Area 6
Pottsville 34, Bangor 21
Punxsutawney 23, Dubois 0
Radnor 39, Harriton 13
Redbank Valley 38, Union/AC Valley(FB) 8
Riverside 47, Carbondale 13
Schuylkill Valley 39, Northern Lebanon 12
Scranton 38, Wyoming Area 7
Seneca Valley 42, Butler 7
Serra Catholic 49, Derry 7
Shamokin 57, Shikellamy 27
Solanco 32, Twin Valley 25
Souderton 34, Quakertown 20
South Fayette 49, Moon 14
South Park 39, Seton-LaSalle 14
Southern Columbia 34, Montoursville 16
State College 42, Central Dauphin East 14
Steel Valley 42, Apollo-Ridge 7
Sto-Rox 6, McGuffey 0
Strath Haven 35, Penncrest 6
Tri-Valley 48, Shenandoah Valley 0
Union Area 48, Springdale 13
Unionville 24, Chichester 0
Upper Dauphin 56, Halifax 13
Upper Dublin 41, Council Rock North 13
Upper Merion 49, Upper Perkiomen 14
Upper Moreland 42, William Tennent 14
Upper St. Clair 17, Mount Lebanon 10
Valley Forge Military 22, Randolph-Macon Academy, Va. 14
Valley View 21, Abington Heights 14
West Allegheny 43, Chartiers Valley 6
West Philadelphia 22, Philadelphia Central 14
Whitehall 35, Pocono Mountain West 0
Williams Valley 48, Pottsville Nativity 12
Windber 40, Uniontown 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/