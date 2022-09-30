Fatal crash in Muskingum County

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Dresden man.

The accident happened at 11:20 pm Thursday on State Route 586 in Licking Township.



Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post said 46-year-old Jason Lynn was driving south on State Route 586 when he drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert.

Lynn was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by the Muskingum County Coroner.

The crash remains under investigation.