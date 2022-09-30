Abbot Senior Living to Launch New Initiative

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Abbot Senior Living is celebrating 75 years of helping care for seniors and giving them the gift of independence.

To continue their work for years to come, they are starting a campaign to raise money to help maintain the facilities and ensure rent remains reasonable for their residents.



Abbot Senior Living provides low-cost, independent living for seniors, including meals, housekeeping, rides to medical appointments, as well as plenty of activities and social opportunites for their residents and numerous amenities to enjoy.

The 1.5 million dollar strategic initiative will enable them to continue providing these services and insure Abbot Senior Living’s future in the community.

“Oftentimes, they have their social security dollars that come in, but oftentimes, they don’t have a whole lot more than that. And for us, as a foundation, our trust enables us to supplement the care, the building, and the facilities here and it enables us to give a level of independence to 44 residents who live here,” Benson explained.



ASL is the most affordable living option for many of those seniors on social security in Muskingum County, with rentstarting at just over 1000 dollars.

Honorary co-chairs of the initiative, Dorothy Montgomery and Susan McDonald, say this campaign is important, even critical, to continue providing all Abbot has to offer to those in our community they serve.



The girls are sitting out here in the lobby today playing Euchre and they say they do that everyday. And some days it’s a group playing bingo. You know, it’s socializing. And that really is a problem with many of us older folks who are home alone and have no one dropping in or even telephoning. And that’s very important to not only physical, but mental health,” Montgomery said.



We hope they’re really successful in raising the money to have an endowment grow to keep the future of the facility. And then there’s going to be continuing needs. There’s always growing needs in a community,” McDonald said.

The inititive will officially launch in October.

For more information, visit abbotseniorliving.com or call (740)-453-2781.