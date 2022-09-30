Updated on Friday, September 30, 2022; Morning Update: TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. High 67° TONIGHT: Few Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Warmer. Low 51° SATURDAY: Scattered Showers. Windy. Rain <1″. High 60° DISCUSSION:

Clouds will be on the increase starting this morning. We will see some more warmth with highs getting back into the upper sixties.

Shower chances will move into the region tonight from the remnants of Ian. Skies will be mostly cloudy. It will be seasonable tonight, with lows near fifty.

Rain chances will increase on Saturday and last throughout the day. We will see sustained winds of 5-20 mph and gusts up to 20mph. Rain will most likely be <1″ across the region. It will be cooler, with highs only near sixty.

Sunday into Monday we see continued chances for rain move in SE Ohio. Chances will decrease though for Sunday, and only a slight chance on Monday. Highs will be in the mid sixties Sunday and Monday.

We will see more sun on Tuesday. Skies will be partly cloudy along with drier conditions. Highs will be in the upper sixties during Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll see continued partly cloudy skies for mid week on Wednesday. Warmer conditions will move in as well, with highs up into the upper sixties.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Thursday as a small chance of rain moves into the region late in the evening. Highs will drop back into the mid sixties.

Have a Great Friday!